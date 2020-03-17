Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Maplelane Capital LLC

Maplelane Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 65.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,001 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 65,000 shares during the quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3,106.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Neil Dougherty sold 23,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total transaction of $2,399,580.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,548,170.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock traded up $4.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.71. The stock had a trading volume of 125,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,523,511. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.91. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $71.03 and a 1-year high of $110.00. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

