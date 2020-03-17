KickCoin (KICK) Market Cap Reaches $1.52 Million

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, KickCoin has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. One KickCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinBene, Bancor Network and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). KickCoin has a market capitalization of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018680 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 401.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.09 or 0.02233090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00192894 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000702 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00034836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00035497 BTC.

KickCoin Token Profile

KickCoin’s launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickCoin’s official website is www.kickico.com. The official message board for KickCoin is medium.com/@kickico.

Buying and Selling KickCoin

KickCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, CoinBene, Bibox, Exmo, Mercatox, Gate.io, Kucoin and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

