KickToken (KICK) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. KickToken has a total market cap of $153,081.36 and $182,885.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, Livecoin, HitBTC and COSS. Over the last seven days, KickToken has traded 53.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00056050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000646 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00067336 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.93 or 0.04063488 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00039374 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018565 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012685 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

KICK is a token. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 938,969,854,182 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,507,060 tokens. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Mercatox, Exmo, COSS, Dcoin, Gate.io, P2PB2B, HitBTC, Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, TOKOK, KuCoin, ABCC, Coinsbit, CoinBene, BitMart, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

