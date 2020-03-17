Kier Group (LON:KIE) Price Target Cut to GBX 115

Kier Group (LON:KIE) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 115 ($1.51) in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.47% from the company’s previous close.

KIE has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Kier Group from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 110 ($1.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

KIE opened at GBX 74.45 ($0.98) on Tuesday. Kier Group has a 52 week low of GBX 58.40 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 515 ($6.77). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 105.76. The firm has a market cap of $150.61 million and a P/E ratio of -0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.39.

About Kier Group

Kier Group plc primarily engages in construction business in the United Kingdom, the Americas, the Middle East, the Far East, and Australia. The company operates in four divisions: Property, Residential, Construction, and Services. It offers construction services, including civil engineering, construction management, engineering design, mechanical and electrical design, interiors and refurbishments, and construction related technical services, as well as infrastructure support services for rail network.

