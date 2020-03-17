Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC trimmed its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,418,220 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 538,550 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up 2.8% of Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC owned 0.55% of Kinder Morgan worth $262,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. FMR LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 893.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 21,274 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,427,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,323,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,280,000 after buying an additional 24,560 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 201,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after buying an additional 15,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.72 per share, for a total transaction of $6,216,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 243,439,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044,058,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard D. Kinder acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, for a total transaction of $7,125,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock worth $24,858,000. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday. US Capital Advisors lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays lowered Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,679,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,779,542. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $22.58.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

