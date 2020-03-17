Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 49.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.31.

NASDAQ:KIN opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. Kindred Biosciences has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Kindred Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 58.86% and a negative net margin of 1,461.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 2,368.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

