Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 205.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KIN. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIN traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 39,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,928. The company has a market capitalization of $269.34 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Kindred Biosciences has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $11.93.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,461.28% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 5.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 742,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 40,997 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 55,013 shares in the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 540,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after acquiring an additional 31,181 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 516,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 22,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

