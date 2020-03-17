Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) Lifted to “Buy” at TD Securities

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on KL. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.61.

Shares of NYSE:KL traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,663. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.33. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $42.41.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $412.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.47 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 36.90% and a net margin of 40.59%. Equities analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

