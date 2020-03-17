Kleros (PNK) Price Hits $0.0100

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Kleros has a market cap of $4.60 million and approximately $54,108.00 worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros token can now be purchased for about $0.0100 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX. In the last week, Kleros has traded down 62% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00001608 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000133 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 564,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 458,424,020 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io. Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

