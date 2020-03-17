Klimatas Market Capitalization Achieves $16,360.88 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 59.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Klimatas coin can currently be bought for $0.0226 or 0.00000432 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $16,360.88 and approximately $985.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 55.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Klimatas alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00345850 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002376 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00014808 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000125 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000234 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000975 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Klimatas

Klimatas can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.