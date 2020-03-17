KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Cut to “Hold” at G.Research

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) was downgraded by G.Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Gabelli lowered shares of KLX Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a report on Thursday, December 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of KLX Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLX Energy Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

KLX Energy Services stock opened at $1.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. KLX Energy Services has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $102.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. KLX Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLX Energy Services will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gary J. Roberts acquired 217,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $274,000.86. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in KLX Energy Services by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in KLX Energy Services by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in KLX Energy Services by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in KLX Energy Services by 1,566.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,293 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

KLX Energy Services Company Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

