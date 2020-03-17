Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Koenig & Bauer (ETR:SKB) has been given a €50.00 ($58.14) price target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 205.06% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €50.60 ($58.84) target price on shares of Koenig & Bauer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €47.74 ($55.51).

Shares of ETR:SKB traded down €0.43 ($0.50) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €16.39 ($19.06). The stock had a trading volume of 74,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,918. Koenig & Bauer has a 12 month low of €18.99 ($22.08) and a 12 month high of €48.04 ($55.86). The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.35. The company has a market cap of $270.84 million and a P/E ratio of 6.51.

About Koenig & Bauer

Koenig & Bauer AG develops, produces, distributes, and services printing systems and peripherals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sheetfed, Digital & Web, and Special. The Sheetfed segment offers presses for packaging and commercial printing, as well as workflow and logistics solutions; and peripheral equipment for finishing and processing printed products.

