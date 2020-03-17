Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KOS. ValuEngine raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $1.10 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.76.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

NYSE:KOS opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.71 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.37. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $460.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.30 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,127,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,673.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Richard Ryan Clark purchased 25,000 shares of Kosmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 564,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,187.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,350 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. Jennison Associates grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates now owns 2,616,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 36,749 shares during the period. Janus Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 2,337,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 301,461 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 419,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,420,843 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 472,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

Further Reading: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.