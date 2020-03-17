Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,207,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,569,000 after buying an additional 396,325 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,122,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,230,000 after buying an additional 3,171,699 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 5,603,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,045,000 after buying an additional 287,374 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 5,504,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,857,000 after buying an additional 41,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,020,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,063,000 after buying an additional 110,686 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KHC. Cfra dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kraft Heinz to a “hold” rating and set a price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company. Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.41.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

