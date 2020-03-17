Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,318 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kroger by 49.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total transaction of $250,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 152,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,797,006.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,900 shares of company stock valued at $426,412 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.28. 1,420,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,479,205. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average is $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $33.70.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.88 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kroger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kroger Co (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.