KZ Cash Price Tops $0.0515 on Top Exchanges (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0515 or 0.00000982 BTC on exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $80,575.94 and approximately $7,726.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KZ Cash has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007443 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000018 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz.

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

