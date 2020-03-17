Lambda (LAMB) Price Hits $0.0117 on Major Exchanges

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded up 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $7.46 million and approximately $38.62 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda token can now be purchased for $0.0117 or 0.00000221 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, Hotbit, Bilaxy and BitMax. In the last week, Lambda has traded 52.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lambda alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002762 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018552 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 303.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.82 or 0.02225270 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00192369 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00034852 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035401 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,116,793 tokens. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im. The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim. Lambda’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi, Bilaxy and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lambda should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lambda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lambda and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.