Lamden Market Capitalization Tops $1.06 Million (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 14.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Lamden has traded 42.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lamden has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $6,139.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden token can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, DEx.top, Radar Relay and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00037007 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000419 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Lamden is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 tokens. The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io. The official website for Lamden is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lamden can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Bilaxy, DEx.top and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lamden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

