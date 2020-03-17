Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Shares Bought by Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.

Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 47.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 368,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,393 shares during the period. Landec comprises about 5.6% of Harbert Fund Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. owned 1.26% of Landec worth $4,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Landec by 52.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Landec by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Landec by 8.2% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Landec by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Landec during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Landec alerts:

LNDC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.95. 15,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,742. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.74 million, a P/E ratio of -24.94, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.82. Landec Co. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.53 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Research analysts predict that Landec Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LNDC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Landec in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Barrington Research cut shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.