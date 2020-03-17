Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $549.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS.

Shares of Lands’ End stock traded up $2.74 on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 778,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.62 million, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.20. Lands’ End has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LE shares. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates through U.S. eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, and Retail segments. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products.

