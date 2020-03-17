Laura Ruoru Yu Acquires 4,000 Shares of Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) Stock

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) CFO Laura Ruoru Yu bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $16,240.00.

Shares of MNTX stock traded up $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $4.13. 1,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,401. Manitex International Inc has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $8.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.57 million, a PE ratio of -9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.72.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $54.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manitex International Inc will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Manitex International by 229.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Manitex International in the fourth quarter worth $110,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its position in Manitex International by 12.5% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Manitex International by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Manitex International by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 194,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 54,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNTX shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Manitex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Manitex International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manitex International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.75.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

