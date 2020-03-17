Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 197,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in BlackBerry by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 19,006,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,225,000 after buying an additional 11,197,529 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,297,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,518,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,615,000 after buying an additional 251,617 shares during the period. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,814,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after buying an additional 153,254 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 39.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 517,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 146,078 shares during the last quarter. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.15. 4,672,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,093,060. BlackBerry Ltd has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BB shares. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, December 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

