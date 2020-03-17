Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ellington Financial Inc (NYSE:EFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of Ellington Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EJF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ellington Financial by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ellington Financial by 519.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 58,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ellington Financial by 210.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 182,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ellington Financial stock traded down $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.08. 20,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,430. Ellington Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The company has a current ratio of 70.03, a quick ratio of 70.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $45.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.04 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.90%.

Several research firms have weighed in on EFC. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ellington Financial from $20.50 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ellington Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ellington Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

Ellington Financial LLC, through its subsidiary Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company acquires and manages mortgage-related assets, including residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

