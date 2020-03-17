Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 19,671 GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 19,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in GCI Liberty by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in GCI Liberty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GCI Liberty alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 50,000 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $3,592,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 867,218 shares in the company, valued at $62,309,613.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBA traded down $1.82 on Tuesday, hitting $45.97. 18,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 589,774. GCI Liberty Inc has a 12 month low of $26.51 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $6.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $6.99. The business had revenue of $232.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.00 million. GCI Liberty had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 216.68%. Equities analysts forecast that GCI Liberty Inc will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on GLIBA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley raised their price target on GCI Liberty from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Benchmark raised their price target on GCI Liberty from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded GCI Liberty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.17.

GCI Liberty Profile

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for GCI Liberty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCI Liberty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.