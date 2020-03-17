Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 47,137 Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,137 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 1,090.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Butler acquired 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $50,307.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,664,926.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.86 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,581.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.99. 63,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,130,718. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.54 and a fifty-two week high of $40.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.03). Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. This is an increase from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

