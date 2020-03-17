Laurion Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 7,911 Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in Tech Data by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 31,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tech Data presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TECD traded down $5.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.56. The stock had a trading volume of 619,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,046,321. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.08. Tech Data Corp has a 1-year low of $80.20 and a 1-year high of $151.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.51.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tech Data had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tech Data Corp will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

