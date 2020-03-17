Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 22,800 Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Instructure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INST. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Instructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Instructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Instructure by 100.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Instructure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Instructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Instructure alerts:

NYSE INST traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $48.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,816,680. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.21. Instructure Inc has a 12 month low of $37.06 and a 12 month high of $54.31.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.60 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barrington Research cut shares of Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Instructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST).

Receive News & Ratings for Instructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Instructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.