Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 51,563 Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,563 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 984.6% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 286,536 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradata by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 49,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,576 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 221.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 62,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teradata by 205.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane acquired 8,950 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $177,031.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,548,094.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teradata from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded Teradata from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Teradata currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of Teradata stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,739,942. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $48.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.62 million. Teradata had a positive return on equity of 16.69% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. Teradata’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teradata Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

