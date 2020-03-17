Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 94,617 Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 94,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 4,991.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $131,000. 88.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Element Solutions stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,085. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.94. Element Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $454.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.02 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scot Benson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $146,550.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 205,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,197.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

