Laurion Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,300 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,664,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,270,000 after purchasing an additional 230,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,216,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,789,000 after purchasing an additional 226,131 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,659,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,526,000 after purchasing an additional 204,343 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,328,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,953,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,302,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,994,000 after purchasing an additional 95,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STAG. Raymond James upped their target price on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Stag Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.63.

In related news, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $939,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 509 shares in the company, valued at $15,941.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 95,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $2,977,498.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,944,596.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,231 shares of company stock worth $6,365,195 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:STAG traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.64. 42,483 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,542. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Stag Industrial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $111.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.40 million. Research analysts predict that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

