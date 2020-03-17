Laurion Capital Management LP Has $1.47 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,270 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 7,356.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 710,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,961,000 after purchasing an additional 700,581 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 616,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,188,000 after buying an additional 335,431 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,620,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,563,000 after buying an additional 296,719 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,359,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2,518.7% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 213,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after purchasing an additional 205,706 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $5.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $79.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,204,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,821,321. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.58 and a 200-day moving average of $134.92. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 12 month low of $83.87 and a 12 month high of $151.97. The firm has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.97.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09. The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.83% and a negative return on equity of 242.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.38%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $866,212.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 5,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $775,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,895 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,593 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $156.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.81.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

