Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $1.13 Million in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CIT Group during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in CIT Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CIT Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,391,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,141,000 after buying an additional 89,004 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,283,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in CIT Group in the 4th quarter worth about $732,000. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CIT Group alerts:

CIT traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.71. 29,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,925. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day moving average of $43.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CIT Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $54.02.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.80 million. CIT Group had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 16.11%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. CIT Group’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

In other news, EVP John J. Fawcett bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.57 per share, with a total value of $158,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,161.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan L. Frank bought 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.52 per share, for a total transaction of $30,272.00. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on CIT Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered CIT Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on CIT Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on CIT Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

About CIT Group

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT).

Receive News & Ratings for CIT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.