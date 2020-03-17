Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $1.21 Million in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 23,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESNT. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Essent Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 10,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC lifted its holdings in Essent Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE ESNT traded down $2.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.06. The company had a trading volume of 238,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,704. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.16 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26. Essent Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $32.49 and a 52 week high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

In other Essent Group news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,449,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,173 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,554.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,800 shares of company stock worth $457,125 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

