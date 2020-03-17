Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $1.39 Million in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.17% of Axonics Modulation Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,606,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 487,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,504,000 after acquiring an additional 289,495 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 840.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. 68.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.78.

In other news, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 196,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,727.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Andera Partners sold 164,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $5,190,925.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 450,103 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AXNX traded down $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $18.26. The company had a trading volume of 13,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,286. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $875.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54 and a beta of -1.64. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $43.37. The company has a current ratio of 17.59, a quick ratio of 16.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative net margin of 578.40% and a negative return on equity of 61.38%. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue was up 1913.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

