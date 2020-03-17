Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $1.42 Million in Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of Agios Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AGIO. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1,150.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 551.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AGIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $147,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $356,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,688 shares of company stock valued at $2,989,773 over the last three months. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.29. 9,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 630,372. Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $68.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.83.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.72 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.96% and a negative return on equity of 73.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.58) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.74 EPS for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.