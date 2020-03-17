Laurion Capital Management LP Invests $1.65 Million in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,828 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Amdocs by 138.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

DOX traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,610. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.49. Amdocs Limited has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $77.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.70.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.327 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.01%.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

