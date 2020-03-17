Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 39,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Momo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Momo by 791.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Momo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Momo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Momo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 59.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Momo alerts:

NASDAQ:MOMO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.65. 124,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,277,870. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.46 and a 200 day moving average of $33.97. Momo Inc has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 2.01.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MOMO. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Momo from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Momo from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.23.

Momo Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.