Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 133,621 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,197,458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,754,000 after acquiring an additional 142,426 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 471,121 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 85,604 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Ativo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,612,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $402,072,000 after buying an additional 7,005,055 shares during the period. 31.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MBT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of MBT stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $7.09. The stock had a trading volume of 102,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,137,564. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.37.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 104.81%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Public Joint-Stock Company Mobile TeleSystems provides telecommunication services in Russia, Ukraine, Turkmenistan, and Armenia. It operates through three segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, and Ukraine. The company offers voice and data transmission; Internet access; pay TV; and various value added services, including big data, Internet of Things, cloud, financial, and e-commerce services through wireless and fixed lines, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

