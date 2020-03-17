Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 36.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.27.

MLCO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,519,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,618,203. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.13). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1651 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.15%.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

