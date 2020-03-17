Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 46,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of H & R Block by 172.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 92,288 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of H & R Block during the third quarter worth about $784,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in H & R Block during the third quarter valued at approximately $808,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in H & R Block by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 210,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 109,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in H & R Block during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $869,000. 99.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get H & R Block alerts:

HRB has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research dropped their price target on H & R Block from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on H & R Block in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRB traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,027,758. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40. H & R Block Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.53 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). H & R Block had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 416.90%. The business had revenue of $519.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H & R Block Inc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.