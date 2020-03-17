Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 13,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MIDD. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Middleby by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,363,218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,340,000 after acquiring an additional 340,141 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 25.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 442,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,737,000 after purchasing an additional 88,517 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Middleby by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 344,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,678,000 after purchasing an additional 58,905 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Middleby by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after purchasing an additional 50,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Middleby by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 141,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,451,000 after purchasing an additional 46,159 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MIDD traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.68. 476,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,599. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.04. Middleby Corp has a twelve month low of $62.27 and a twelve month high of $142.98.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.29. Middleby had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $787.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Middleby Corp will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.97 per share, for a total transaction of $96,101.85. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,467.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $108.94 per share, for a total transaction of $50,657.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,661.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,115 shares of company stock worth $197,166 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.40.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

