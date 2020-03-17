Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 53,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 24,418 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter worth $7,249,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEB shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from to in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

NYSE PEB traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.27. 1,100,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,831,880. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $7.31 and a 1 year high of $33.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

