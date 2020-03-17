Laurion Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,823,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 172.8% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 431 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRAH traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,416. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a one year low of $68.51 and a one year high of $113.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.82.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The medical research company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $800.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.91 million. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRAH shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PRA Health Sciences from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. PRA Health Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

