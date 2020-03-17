Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases 19,471 Shares of Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM)

Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its position in Summit Materials Inc (NYSE:SUM) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,471 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $450,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Materials by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 19,783 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Summit Materials by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 232,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new position in Summit Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,083,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Summit Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Summit Materials from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Summit Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Summit Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.54.

SUM traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 40,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205,225. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.41. Summit Materials Inc has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 2.05.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $556.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Materials Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

