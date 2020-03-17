Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases 21,938 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) by 96.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,938 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,810.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 81,160 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 2,388.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 144,893 shares during the period. Finally, Anavon Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $7,598,000. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HGV stock traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc has a twelve month low of $13.89 and a twelve month high of $36.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.92.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.27. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The firm had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilton Grand Vacations has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

