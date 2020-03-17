Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 61,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,060,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $293,067,000 after purchasing an additional 57,933 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 89,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 3rd quarter worth $4,082,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SEE. ValuEngine raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra raised Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sealed Air currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.86.

In other Sealed Air news, Director Patrick Duff acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,731,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Neil Lustig acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $41,840.00. Insiders purchased 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,570 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SEE traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $19.62. The stock had a trading volume of 31,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,737,906. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.00. Sealed Air Corp has a 52-week low of $20.89 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 155.41% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Corp will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

