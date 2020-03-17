Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 15,808 Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 15,808 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXE. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Anixter International during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Anixter International by 2,201.0% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anixter International stock traded down $6.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.25. The company had a trading volume of 15,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,215. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.54. Anixter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.94 and a 1-year high of $99.39.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.55. Anixter International had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Anixter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Anixter International Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

AXE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Anixter International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.67.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

