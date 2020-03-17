Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 247,349 Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 247,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Kosmos Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KOS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 189,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 92,446 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,967,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 80,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $5,943,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $1.10 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.76.

In other Kosmos Energy news, SVP Richard Ryan Clark purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 564,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,187.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew G. Inglis purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,673.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 385,000 shares of company stock worth $454,350. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KOS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.79. The company had a trading volume of 3,690,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,301,901. Kosmos Energy Ltd has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.59.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $460.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.30 million. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $0.0452 dividend. This is an increase from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -360.00%.

About Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

