Laurion Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 9,850 Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST)

Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of Post by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Post by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,976,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Post by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jay W. Brown sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $356,433.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,433. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Post in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Post from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

NYSE POST traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,743. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.25, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.38. Post Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.01 and a fifty-two week high of $113.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.38). Post had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Post’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Profile

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

