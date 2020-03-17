Laurion Capital Management LP Sells 44,154 Shares of Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Laurion Capital Management LP cut its stake in Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,154 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned 0.50% of Cambium Networks worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in Cambium Networks by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Cambium Networks by 4.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cambium Networks by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMBM stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.91. The company had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,007. Cambium Networks Corporation has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $11.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $115.36 million and a P/E ratio of -12.60.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cambium Networks Corporation will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CMBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cambium Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

In other Cambium Networks news, CEO Atul Bhatnagar purchased 14,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $92,741.90.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

